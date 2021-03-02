Lakeland police officer arrested, accused of falsifying time slips

He was hired by the Lakeland Police Department in 2013.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland police officer has been charged with grand theft after investigators say he falsified time slips for off-duty assignments.

Authorities say 32-year-old Guiseppe Avigliano signed up for off-duty gigs at an apartment complex between May and October 2020 and would submit the usual overtime slips to receive his compensation.

But, there was a problem. Police say they couldn't actually verify he worked several of those assignments. The Lakeland Police Department said it tried to verify he'd worked through its computer-aided dispatch system, Avigliano's in-car video camera and with witnesses -- but had no luck.

"Additionally, his cell phone records indicated that he was at different locations during the times he was scheduled to work the details that led to the charge," the police department explained in an email.

Avigliano, who was originally hired in 2013, has been placed on administrative leave. He was arrested and booked Tuesday into the Polk County Jail.

“We expect all members of the Lakeland Police Department to uphold the highest standards of conduct in both their personal and professional life in order to maintain the public trust and confidence of the citizens we serve. When that trust is breached by a law enforcement officer, we must be held accountable to the highest standards as well," Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia wrote in a statement.