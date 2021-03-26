x
Lakeland man faces murder charges for two 2020 homicides

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department says a man accused of killing two people who were reported missing last year has been formally indicted on murder charges. 

Police say after a nine-month investigation, they have enough evidence to point to Ladevon Cottingham, 22, as the person who killed Ricky Kimball, 65, and Takeria Adderly, 22.  

The Lakeland Police Department says detectives presented investigative findings in two homicide cases to a Polk County Grand Jury and recommended charges of first-degree murder. 

Cottingham has been in custody at the Polk County Jail since August 2, 2020.

Lakeland Police Chief Ruban Garcia is set to give an update on the case at 10 a.m. Friday.

