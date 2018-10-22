LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a man over the weekend.

Police say the suspect flashed a gun, robbed the man and fled from the alleyway around 11:40 p.m. Saturday near Fresco’s on 132 South Kentucky Ave.

Investigators are also looking for a second suspect.

One of the suspects has short-twisted dreadlocks, a red Adidas jacket and red pants, police said. Police released a sketch of one of the suspects on Monday morning.

The car is a red, two-door Chevrolet with a factory spoiler.

Anyone with information on the case or can identify the suspects are asked to call (863) 834-6974. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

