Police: Search underway for man who punched gas station employee in the face

LAKELAND, Fla. — Do you recognize this man? Lakeland Police Department says he is wanted for critically injuring a gas station employee after he punched him in the face.
According to a press release, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 after the man captured on security cameras entered the Mobil Gas Station food mart at 1615 West Memorial Boulevard.
Police say, when the 58-year-old employee was punched he fell backwards and hit his head and seriously injured himself. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Biko Duhaney at biko.duhaney@lakelandgov.net or 863 834-8999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
