4 people taken to the hospital after Christmas Eve shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four people have been taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Lakeland, according to police.
The Lakeland Police Department is investigating what led up to the shooting of three adults and one teenager around 6 p.m.Thursday night in the 1500 block of Amos Avenue, near Whitehurst Street.
All four were taken to area hospitals, though police are not releasing the severity of their injuries at this time.
Police say "a short time later" another man was reported to have arrived at Lakeland Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is believed to be related to the shooting, but his involvement is not yet known, according to a press release.
Detectives believe they have identified all those involved in the incident and will be working through the night to process the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- NORAD Tracker: How to track Santa Claus this Christmas
- Christmas Eve system to bring strong storms to Tampa Bay
- Republicans block $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID-19 aid in chaos
- More than 430,00 Excedrin bottles recalled due to holes in bottoms of bottles
- Lightning unveil 56-game 2021 season
- President Trump appoints Sheriff Judd to federal council overseeing juvenile delinquency prevention problems
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter