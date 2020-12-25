4 people taken to the hospital after Christmas Eve shooting in Lakeland

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four people have been taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Lakeland, according to police.

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating what led up to the shooting of three adults and one teenager around 6 p.m.Thursday night in the 1500 block of Amos Avenue, near Whitehurst Street.

All four were taken to area hospitals, though police are not releasing the severity of their injuries at this time.

Police say "a short time later" another man was reported to have arrived at Lakeland Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is believed to be related to the shooting, but his involvement is not yet known, according to a press release.

Detectives believe they have identified all those involved in the incident and will be working through the night to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

