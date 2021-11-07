Police: Woman shoots and kills man after fight outside a Lakeland hookah bar

Police said the woman walked away from the fight to retrieve a gun and let off numerous shots at the man.

LAKELAND, Fla — A 30-year-old woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting in Lakeland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1:10, police responded to a shooting outside of a hookah bar where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The responding officers rendered aid to the man before medical assistance from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he died not long after.

After interviewing witnesses and investigating the shooting scene, police learned that the man who was shot and Sharainnia Gornail, 30, left the Hookah Palace on Kentucky Avenue before they began fighting each other near the Main Street intersection.

Witnesses told police the two hit each other multiple times before Gornail walked away from the man and went into a car close by and picked up a gun.

That's when police said Gornail walked back toward the man and shot him numerous times. She then left the area in a car with a friend.

A little later, Lakeland police officers learned that Gornail sought medical treatment at the ER 24/7 on South Florida Avenue for injuries she received during the fight.

Medical staff told police she said she was involved in a shooting before arriving at the facility. After receiving treatment, Gornail and the friend who accompanied her were transported to the Lakeland Police Station in order to interview with detectives.

Gornail told police she fought with the 31-year-old man and shot him after he punched her in the face, according to a release from Lakeland police. She said it was in self-defense, however between witnesses' statements and evidence collected from the shooting scene, police believe Gornail "acted after there was no longer an active threat to her safety."

Police arrested Gornail and she has been charged with second-degree murder.