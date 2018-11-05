A man is accused of molesting a 14-year-old boy at the Land O’ Lakes Branch Library on Wednesday.

Austin Nathaniel West, 19, of Land O’ Lakes is charged with lewd and larvicolous molestation. West is also charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim younger than 16 years old.

West worked as a volunteer at the Land O' Lakes Branch Library, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest affidavit says the boy was with four other kids when the incident happened.

The affidavit says West made the boy pull down his pants, and then told his friends to look away. The boy “felt scared and pressured” by West, according to the affidavit.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies said the 14-year-old boy and the four children described the incident the same way.

West refused to speak with investigators about the incident, according to the affidavit. Sheriff's deputies arrested West on Lois Court near Weeks Boulevard.

