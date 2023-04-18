Pasco sheriff's office: Charge announced after man hit by ATV dies

Deputies say the two men knew each other.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A man has been charged with murder after an argument led to the death of another person Monday night in Land O' Lakes.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies received a call at around 10 p.m. about a man that was reported to be dead in the area of St. Luke Road, the sheriff's office said in a post on Twitter.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned two men who knew each other got into an argument that escalated.

"One adult male struck the other adult male with an ATV, resulting in the death," the sheriff's office said.

Dale Slaunwhite, 52, was charged with murder. At this time, it's not clear if Slaunwhite has already been booked into the Pasco County Jail.

The name of the man killed has not been released. The sheriff's office does not believe there is a public safety threat.