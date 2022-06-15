Sheriff deputies: 1 injured in Land O' Lakes shooting

Authorities said two juveniles were approached by two other individuals who then began shooting at them.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one young person Wednesday night.

After 10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a shooting near Tropical Smoothie at the intersection of State Road 54 and Livingston Road.

Authorities said two individuals approached two juveniles and one of the individuals began shooting at the young people. That's when one of the juveniles was shot, Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

The two juveniles then drove to Crunch Fitness near Collier Parkway.

The two reportedly entered the gym and told someone there that one of them had been shot and asked for help.

Sheriff's deputies said there was not an additional shooting at the gym.

The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to speak with Pasco deputies.

At this time, the shooter is not in custody.