2 dead after being struck by car in Clearwater

Lanes have been shut down as detectives conduct their investigation.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police responded to a crash that involved two people Friday evening, authorities say.

According to police, the incident occurred near Court Street and Missouri Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Detectives say the two were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle.

Both people were taken to Morton Plant Hospital where they later died. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Eastbound lanes on Court Street will be closed as detectives continue their investigation.

