2 dead after being struck by car in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police responded to a crash that involved two people Friday evening, authorities say.
According to police, the incident occurred near Court Street and Missouri Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Detectives say the two were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle.
Both people were taken to Morton Plant Hospital where they later died. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Eastbound lanes on Court Street will be closed as detectives continue their investigation.
- Florida launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine preregistration site
- 'Your hard work hasn't gone unnoticed': Gronk invites Tampa Bay health care workers to the Super Bowl
- Masks will be required at large-scale events in St. Pete starting Feb. 1
- Florida bill would increase police powers to use drones
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter