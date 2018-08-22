A Largo car rental manager is accused of choking a customer who asked him to stop talking on the phone while driving, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, on Friday the customer asked for a ride home after dropping off a car at Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 4140 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The customer had his infant child with him.

The customer was told he would be driven home by branch manager Jonathan Matthew Johnson, 27, according to investigators. When the three departed the rental office, the customer reportedly saw Johnson was on the phone.

Deputies say customer said he asked Johnson to not use the phone while driving, and Johnson got angry. He apparently said Johnson pulled over into the parking lot of an IHop, 3660 Commercial Way, and ordered him out of the vehicle.

According to law enforcement, the customer said he hesitated because he didn't have any other way to get home, and he said Johnson said: "I'm going to give you five seconds to get out of my vehicle."

The customer got out of the car, but when he went to the rear passenger door to get his child, he said Johnson grabbed him by the neck and started choking him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies noted the customer had red hand marks around his neck and wounds from fingernails. Two IHop employees also told deputies they saw Johnson choke the customer.

Deputies said when they spoke to Johnson, he admitted to grabbing the customer by the neck because he was taking too long to exit the vehicle.

Johnson was charged with battery. Bond was set at $1,000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP