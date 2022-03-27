Largo man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach arrested

Police say the 39-year-old man admitted to knowing the woman was pregnant.

LARGO, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday night after Largo police say he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during an argument.

Darnys Reyes Colon, 39, approached a woman outside of an establishment and began to have a verbal argument about a man she was with, an arrest affidavit explains.

This was when Colon started to punch the woman in the face, the police report states.

After the woman told Colon to stop and that she was pregnant, officers say he pulled her down to the ground and started to kick her in the stomach.

According to the affidavit, the woman tried to call 911 but was unable to when Colon grabbed the phone and smashed it on the ground.