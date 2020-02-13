LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man admitted to having child porn, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they had been investigating Alexander Hunt, 39, since March 2019. Deputies said they found “numerous” child porn images on Hunt’s electronics during their investigation.

When deputies were interviewing Hunt, he admitted to them that he viewed child porn, according to investigators.

Hunt was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies said their investigation wasn’t over.

