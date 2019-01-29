LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man was arrested for animal cruelty after police say he stabbed a woman's dog in the back.

Police said the woman told them Derek Omasta, 30, had stabbed her dog because it was barking and had urinated on the bed. When police went into the house, Omasta told police he was just cooking steak when the woman came into the kitchen and started to attack him.

Omasta allegedly told police the dog became aggressive and charged at him when he was holding a steak knife. Police noted in an arrest report that the dog is not aggressive.

The dog had a deep laceration on its back and had to be taken to a local emergency animal hospital, police said.

Police said the woman claimed there was never any physical fight between her and Omasta, but she did attempt to get the dog away from him when she saw he was getting upset.

Omasta was charged with felony animal cruelty.

