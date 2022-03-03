Police: Largo man arrested for possession of child pornography

His arrest followed a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

LARGO, Fla. — A 69-year-old Largo man was arrested after police say he uploaded child pornography to Google Drive.

The investigation began back in June 2021 when a detective from the Largo Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a news release.

Police say Google sent the tip, which revealed Jarry Thomas Bowen had uploaded about 200 files. Of those, more than 100 were images of kids, according to law enforcement.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Bowen's home. He was arrested and admitted to being involved with child porn for the last decade.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He faces 10 counts of child porn possession and one count of transmitting child porn.