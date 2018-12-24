LARGO, Fla. — A Largo woman was accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road with her child in the back seat.

Pinellas Park police said they stopped Eliza Chavanne, 28, Friday night after they observed her driving on the wrong side of the road near Walsingham Road and 113th Street.

Police say she showed signs of impairment and had her child in the backseat. She failed a test for impairment and refused to do a breath test, police say.

Chavanne was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

