LARGO, Fla. – The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert died after getting hit in the head by his mother, a Pinellas County arrest affidavit revealed.

The affidavit states Jordan Belliveau's mother admitted to hitting him in the head. It caused him to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.

His mother also admitted to taking him to the woods and leaving him there, the affidavit said.

Charisse Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shortly after investigators found Belliveau's body in the woods near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Previous: Mother arrested after Largo toddler at center of Amber Alert found dead

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP