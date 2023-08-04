Police investigating arson at Largo mobile home park

Neighbors describe a chaotic scene, with large flames engulfing the mobile home and multiple rounds of ammunition exploding inside the fire.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a fire as arson Friday night at a mobile home community.

According to police, it happened off Seminole Boulevard, inside the Heritage Village and Inn Mobile Home Community.

Neighbors describe a heated domestic dispute, which led to a woman allegedly setting the home on fire.

"She's outside screaming, 'I'll burn this f'n place down!'" Joseph Lannom said. "She came running down the street and I look, and there's fire coming out of the top of her house and I think she might have set the fire herself."

Neighbors said the house went up quickly. "The front porch was one big flame, big flames out every window," Tammy Painter, who lives down the road, said. "The whole roof was flames, with black smoke like a big cloud."

Neighbors also said multiple rounds of ammunition exploded inside the fire.

Largo police said they arrested the woman involved. According to police, no one was injured, and no one was inside the location at the time of the fire.

Neighbors are grateful to first responders for arriving quickly.

Sammy Knepper said, "I was tripping, I was shaking, because this is a mobile home park and it can jump from house to house real quick!"