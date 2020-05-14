Woman found stabbed to death in Largo apartment

A man who police think the woman knew was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

LARGO, Fla. — A woman was found stabbed multiple times and police think she knew the person who killed her.

The Largo Police Department said they found the woman dead in an apartment. Investigators said her body had been stabbed over and over.

While investigating, police found probable cause to arrest Christopher Gilley. Gilley is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said there is no threat to the public and Gilley knew the woman who was found dead.

