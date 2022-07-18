Largo preschool teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old

Rebecca Bird, 62, was charged with felony child abuse.

LARGO, Fla. — A preschool teacher was arrested around 4:16 p.m. Monday for child abuse of a 2-year-old student, deputies say.

Rebecca Bird forcefully grabbed the student several times and cause the 2-year-old to fall to the ground in another incident, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 62-year-old work at Aldersgate Christian Learning Center since July 12 of this year and was fired on Monday morning after the school looked at the surveillance video, authorities say.

The mother of the student was reportedly informed by the school that her child had been abused.

Bird was charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Deputies say they believe there are no additional students who were abused by Bird.