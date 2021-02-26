Man faces murder charge related to Largo apartment shooting

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering another at a Largo apartment complex.
Officers say Arthur Scott, 33, shot and killed a man Monday morning at the Four Lakes at Clearwater apartments.
Scott was found and arrested Thursday in Dade County. He is charged with first-degree murder.
- How would COVID-19 vaccine makers adapt to variants?
- Third stimulus check: Bill with $1,400 payments may have to lose $15 minimum wage
- DeSantis predicts more Floridians will be able to be vaccinated in March
- 'Very unlikely' Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, orthopedic trauma surgeon says
- African American museums, historical resources around Tampa Bay
- Family makes donation to Hillsborough school on what would have been their son's first day of kindergarten
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter