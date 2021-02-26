x
Man faces murder charge related to Largo apartment shooting

Police say the man was found in Dade County days after the deadly shooting happened.
Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering another at a Largo apartment complex.

Officers say Arthur Scott, 33, shot and killed a man Monday morning at the Four Lakes at Clearwater apartments.

Scott was found and arrested Thursday in Dade County. He is charged with first-degree murder. 

