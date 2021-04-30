Deputies search for man accused of shooting another in the head at Largo convenience store

LARGO, Fla. — Deputies are looking for the man they say was involved in a shooting at a Largo convenience store over the weekend.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for Demar Hartsfield, 28, after a man was found shot in the head Saturday at the Handy Corner convenience store. The sheriff's office says it has an arrest warrant for Hartsfield for first-degree attempted murder.
The man who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators say Hartsfield is a local gang member and has been known to frequent the areas of Largo and Pinellas Park.
Investigators warned he could still be armed.
Anyone with information on where Hartsfield could be is asked to call the
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office immediately at (727) 582-6200.
