Deputies investigating after man found shot in Largo

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in determining what led to a 21-year-old man being shot this weekend.

Deputies say they were called out at 8:18 p.m. Saturday to the Handy Corner convenience store in Largo for reports of a shooting.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Creaser at jcreaser@pcsonet.com or 727-582-5803.