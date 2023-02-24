75-year-old woman arrested after defrauding man out of thousands in Clearwater

Authorities said Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, duped the man over a fraudulent sale of a mobile home. Authorities say she could have more victims.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for defrauding a man out of $7,500 over the fraudulent sale of a mobile home in Clearwater, a news release said.

Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, of Largo, is accused of falsely saying she had the rights from the property owner at 2381 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd to sell it.

According to authorities, Botello drafted an agreement for the sale and purchase of the property and accepted a $7,500 payment from the man.

This occurred between November 2022 and February 2023, authorities explained.

"The regional manager for the trailer park confirmed that Botello has no legal authority to engage in such contracts," authorities wrote.