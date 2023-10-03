Largo woman accused of kidnapping her child during supervised visit, driving to different county

Kim is reportedly facing charges with the Largo Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

LARGO, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she kidnapped her child from a park in Largo during a supervised visit.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an alleged kidnapping that occurred at Largo Central Park on Central Park Drive, the Largo Police Department told 10 Tampa Bay.

When officers arrived, they discovered Calli Lynn Kim removed her child during a supervised visit and left the park in a car, police say.

The police department then began a pursuit of Kim's car, which made its way to Hillsborough County. That's when units with the Hillsborough County deputies assisted the police department to find Kim and her child, the sheriff's office confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

Deputies say they were able to locate the 33-year-old's car and her child was safely found.

Kim was reportedly taken into custody and is facing charges with the police department and sheriff's office.