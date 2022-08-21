24-year-old woman accused of killing boyfriend in St. Pete apartment, police say

Rhiannon Spicer is reportedly being charged with 2nd degree murder.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 29-year-old man was found dead in his apartment in St. Petersburg at 4:45 p.m. Friday, police say.

Authorities arrived to Casa Grande Apartments on 39th Avenue North when they found Larry Jarrell dead in his apartment, St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says his death was suspicious, and with the results of an autopsy report and further investigation, they determined that the incident was a homicide.

Police initially identified Rhiannon Cole Spicer as a person of interest, and when she turned herself into custody at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities charged her with 2nd degree murder.