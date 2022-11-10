Pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away, police say

Lashunda Ellison was shot last Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died.

Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.

She was originally listed as critical. Her husband, Pastor Mac Ellison announced her death Monday.

"I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts," he wrote on social media.

DeKalb County Police Department said they are now investigating the case as a homicide. There have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.