NORTH PORT, Fla. — The US Marshal's Office is helping police in Tampa and North Port along with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to look for a man accused of sexual battery.

The incident originally happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 8. On Dec. 15, police say a woman gave a description of the person to a sketch artist.

Law enforcement has since identified the person in the sketch as Robert McKenzie, 28, who they believe may have taken part in the sexual battery along US 41.

According to police, McKenzie has been living outside of the city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area. Police say he may have left the area after the release of his sketch.

There is up to a $1,000 for anyone with information, and are asked to call Special Deputy United States Marshal Brian Barrett at 941-915-7878.

RELATED: Missing North Port teen found safe in Gainesville

RELATED: Man accused of sexual battery in North Port shown in sketch

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter