PLANT CITY, Fla.—Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is searching for a man suspected of committing a string of robberies at Florida Walgreens.

On August 31 the suspect was caught trying to grab money from the register on video at a Walgreens in Plant City.

In the video the suspect grabs a bottle of water to buy, hands the clerk money to pay for it and when the register opens he reaches over the counter to try and grab cash from the open drawer.

The woman behind the counter grabs at his hands as he reaches for the money. Police said after that the suspect left the store with money and got into a dark-colored two-door vehicle.

Police said the suspect pulled the same stunt Thursday and was also linked to a similar robbery at a Walgreens in Temple Terrace earlier in September. Law enforcement said they also think he could be responsible for three cases in the Orlando area over the last two weeks.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with any information about the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or using their app.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP