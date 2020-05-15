Watch Live: Greg McMichael's attorney to give statement regarding Ahmaud Arbery case

The law firm representing Greg McMichael is expected to speak on behalf of his client.

The shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, and subsequent arrest of the two men accused of murder, a father and son, has quickly become a national story.

On Friday the law firm representing Greg McMichael, the father involved in the shooting, is speaking out on behalf of his client.

You can watch live here starting at 11:30 a.m.

25-year-old Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on February 23. A video released last week showed Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael intercepting Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran down a suburban street.

An altercation ensues, and Travis McMichael fires his shotgun three times. Arbery died shortly after of gunshot wounds. Arbery was unarmed, according to police reports.

Shortly before the deadly altercation, a man called 911 to report they thought someone could be breaking into the home, then a man called 911 to report someone running away.

Arbery is black, the two men involved in his shooting are white. Neither were initially charged, but on Thursday both McMichaels were arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.