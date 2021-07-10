South Carolina lawyer charged with stealing insurance settlements

Alex Murdaugh reportedly arranged for more than $4 million in insurance payments over Gloria Satterfield's death but never turned the money over to her family.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper.

Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head, police say.

The arrest is the latest development in the police investigation into Murdaugh that is being done in six different states, The Associated Press explains. The investigation includes the death of his wife and son, millions of dollars missing from the law firm founded by his great-grandfather and trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect the life insurance policy money.

This arrest on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses involves the main housekeeper Gloria Satterfield for "decades," AP reports the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

A lawsuit filed by the housekeeper's sons says Murdaugh arranged for more than $4 million in insurance payments over Satterfield's death but never turned the money over to her family.

He took the settlement money by making a fake bank account with a name similar to a legal consulting firm that handles settlements, AP says.

“Avarice and betrayal of trust are at the heart of this matter,” lawyers Eric Bland and Ronald Richter said in their statement.

Murdaugh is being held at the Orange County Jail in Orlando while he waits to be transferred to South Carolina.

Murdaugh's lawyers said in a statement he "intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders," AP reports.