The victim has been identified as Rowena Speight, 53, a dispatcher for the Leander Police Department.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police have arrested a man suspected to have stabbed and killed his mother, a 53-year-old Leander Police Department dispatcher.

The LPD said that at approximately 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 12000 block of Hero Way West for reports of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a home. Police said that the suspect, who is the woman's son, fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The LPD said the suspect was 19-year-old Miles Speight. Officers arrested Speight in the area of Lakeline Boulevard and Cougar Country Drive, police said.

The victim was identified as Rowena Speight, who worked as an LPD dispatcher for the past five years.

The LPD had asked all residents in the area to stay in their homes and lock their doors Wednesday morning during the search for Speight.

UPDATE: @Leander_Police just caught Speight near Lakeline & Cougar Country in Cedar Park. It’s safe to leave homes now. @KVUE https://t.co/Z3Badicyqf — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) March 31, 2021

No further information was immediately available.