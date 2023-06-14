Sheriff: 2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Florida home during domestic disturbance

Investigators haven't released many details about the shooting, but the Lee County sheriff said there were legal issues going on involving a domestic relationship.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man wearing a ski mask opened fire at a southwest Florida home during a domestic disturbance Wednesday, leaving two people dead and the suspect and another person wounded, authorities said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference that deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the disturbance at a home in Lehigh Acres, just east of Fort Myers.

Yohani de Lazaro, 45, had arrived at the house wearing a ski mask and started a fight with a woman inside before opening fire, Marceno said. A man in the house was able to restrain De Lazaro while another woman called authorities, officials said.

The sheriff said De Lazaro’s significant other lived at the residence, but officials didn't immediately release the names of the two people who were killed or the other injured person. Two children at the home were unharmed, Marceno said.

Investigators haven't released many details about the shooting, but Marceno said there were legal issues going on involving a domestic relationship.

Officials didn't immediately report any charges against De Lazaro, and online jail records didn't show him to be in custody.