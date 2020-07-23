A family pet was shot, killed and police want to know who did it

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers need your help finding whoever shot and killed a family dog in Lehigh Acres last weekend.
The dog owner says her son went to take both of their dogs out on July 16 around 8:30 p.m., when both dogs got out, unleashed.
While the son rounded up the two dogs, he heard several gunshots around the area of Jones Drive and Leda Avenue South. Moments later, both dogs came running back to the home.
The son noticed one of the dogs was limping and then got a closer look at them once he got them inside. He noticed a wound on one of the dogs shoulders, possibly from a BB gun.
The family watched the dog 18 hours before then decided to take it to the vet. The blue brindle pitbull named Kaia died on the way to the vet.
On Sunday, July 18, the Lee County Sheriff's office began an extensive search of the neighborhood looking for any potential shooters. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are now turning to the public in the search for the shooter.
They are looking for anyone who may have been a witness, or who has more information on the shooting. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.
There is a cash reward for up to $3,000.
RELATED: Dog killed in Pasco County fire
- Hurricane watch issued for Barbados as Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthens
- 'Have at it': Gov. DeSantis OKs school districts opening later to ensure safety
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter