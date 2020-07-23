A family pet was shot, killed and police want to know who did it

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who may have seen the shooting or has anymore information.

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers need your help finding whoever shot and killed a family dog in Lehigh Acres last weekend.

The dog owner says her son went to take both of their dogs out on July 16 around 8:30 p.m., when both dogs got out, unleashed.

While the son rounded up the two dogs, he heard several gunshots around the area of Jones Drive and Leda Avenue South. Moments later, both dogs came running back to the home.

The son noticed one of the dogs was limping and then got a closer look at them once he got them inside. He noticed a wound on one of the dogs shoulders, possibly from a BB gun.

The family watched the dog 18 hours before then decided to take it to the vet. The blue brindle pitbull named Kaia died on the way to the vet.

On Sunday, July 18, the Lee County Sheriff's office began an extensive search of the neighborhood looking for any potential shooters. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers are now turning to the public in the search for the shooter.

They are looking for anyone who may have been a witness, or who has more information on the shooting. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.

There is a cash reward for up to $3,000.

