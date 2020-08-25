x
Florida sex offender killed by another inmate inside prison

He'd been serving two life sentences for sex crimes involving a child.
Credit: Florida Department of Corrections via CBS affiliate WINK

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Officials say a 79-year-old man was killed by another inmate last week at a Florida prison.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Nelson Sanderson was pronounced dead Aug. 17 following an attack at the Century Correctional Institute in Escambia County.

Records show he was serving two life sentences for sex offenses involving a juvenile. Officials declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the attack or to name the attacker.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with assistance from the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

