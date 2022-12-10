2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million

The sheriff's office nicknamed the operation, "Operation Narco Navidad."

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced.

Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.

Roberto Navarro, 48, and Anibal Pagan, 49, were both arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail.

"Both are spending the holidays in the #MarcenoMotel," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Navarro is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, arrest records show. His bond is set at $600,000. Pagan faces charges of resisting an officer and trafficking cocaine. His bond is set at $505,000.