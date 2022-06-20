Police: Leesburg homeowner shoots 1 of 2 burglars

The homeowner was uninjured during the shooting.

LEESBURG, Fla. — A homeowner in Leesburg shot one of two men who walked into his home on Monday, police said.

It happened on Flora View Lane at around 7:30 a.m., according to WKMG-TV. The department said it's likely the men thought the home was abandoned after a tree fell on it a few days prior.

Police said the man inside the home fired shots, injuring one of the men. That burglar was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. The second burglary fled the area. Police established a perimeter and conducted a search but couldn't find him.

Authorities in Leesburg are searching for a man who is about 5-feet, 8 or 9 inches, a slim build and was last wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts when he left, heading north from the house.

The homeowner was not injured when the two entered his home and police did not say if he'd face any charges. The case remains under investigation.