Lehigh Acres man gets 29 years in prison after using a child to produce images of sexual abuse

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 33-year-old man by the name of John Michael Breen has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child and taking pictures that he uploaded to the internet.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, court documents show that between April 28 and July 20, 2018 Breen molested a child at his home and took pictures of the abuse.
On Dec. 13, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Breen's residence. It was in an interview with officers where he confessed to the abuse and admitted to using his cellphone to capture it. The child was 7 years old.
The FBI, along with the Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, investigated the case.
On August 19, 2020, Breen pleaded guilty. His 29-year sentence will be followed by lifetime of supervised release, and he has been ordered to register as a sex offender.
