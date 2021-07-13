Groom accused of kicking, spitting on deputies spends wedding night in jail

Deputies said it started with the him being aggressive towards wedding guests.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A night behind bars probably wasn't the honeymoon one Florida man had planned.

That's how Jeffery Johnson, 22, spent his wedding night after deputies say he got aggressive with his guests, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they were called to the scene Saturday in Lehigh Acres and when they got there they saw Johnson being restrained by guests. Deputies say Johnson had been drinking with friends and family before things went south.

While deputies were trying to get control of the situation, the groom transferred his aggression from the guests to law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office says Johnson kicked, batted and spat on the deputies who were there trying to calm him down.

The sheriff's office says the deputies were not hurt.

Once Johnson was successfully handcuffed he was taken to jail and charged with battery and two counts of battery on law enforcement officers.