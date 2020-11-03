The Lenoir City Police Department believes a mother killed her 3-year-old son and then tried to kill herself.

Chief of Police Don White told 10News the child's grandmother called 911 at about 2:40 a.m., telling dispatchers that the boy was unconscious.

Investigators said she came to McGhee Sqaure apartments, located at 225 Kelly Lane, after she got a call from her daughter, 38-year-old Melani Sue Brown.

"As her mother was questioning her about where her son was at, she got very concerned and drove over to the apartment complex," said Chief White.

When the grandmother arrived, she found Brown in the parking lot and said the two walked inside together, and that's when she found her grandson, King Brown, unconscious on the floor and called 911. The grandmother started CPR at the direction of the 911 dispatcher.

A small memorial has started outside the apartment door where Lenoir City Police said a mother killed her 3-year-son.

While her mother was trying to save King, White said Brown started stabbing herself.

By the time authorities arrived, she was unresponsive.

First responders arrived and pronounced the boy dead and transported Melani Brown to the hospital.

Chief White said they believe the mother cut the boy with a large kitchen knife. They do not believe anyone else was involved.

"All evidence leads to Ms. Brown, Ms. Melani Brown as our primary suspect and who committed this horrific crime against her son," he said. "We just want to know. We just want to know you know what led up to this to this end."

King's father does not live in the area.

White said his officers and DCS had been called to Brown's apartment several times in the past, and that some of his officers were familiar with King because they'd seen him playing outside.

Neighbors told 10News that Brown was well known in the apartment complex and was often out on his own.

"He was always out. I mean always running, playing, like I said, was telling you he loved his action figures, his Captain America," said neighbor Mike Helton.

Helton said he was a rowdy little guy, but it was obvious that he was seeking some attention.

"He came over to my son's birthday party and you know had cake and Ice cream and just had a blast. You know, he was just, he wanted to be fit in, loved," said Helton.

Neighbor Nathan Rose told 10News that his son and daughter used to play with King.

"Me and my wife has been crying a little bit this morning. Not something you expect to hear or wake up to," he said.

King would have been four in April.