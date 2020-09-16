Man accused of stabbing library employee in the face with scissors

Police say they are still determining a motive for the attack.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman is recovering after she was stabbed in the face with scissors, police say.

Officers say Burman P. Bedford, 55, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for the attack.

Detectives say it happened Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the children's section of the City Island Regional Library in Daytona Beach. They say Bedford entered the library, went to the children's section and greeted the woman before attacking her with a pair of scissors he had with him.

First responders say the woman had multiple wounds to her face and arms and was bleeding from one of her eyes. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Bedford was found at the library shortly after police arrived and was taken into custody.

Detectives say they're still determining a motive for the attack. After reviewing security footage, investigators say Bedford attacked the woman without any "apparent provocation."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

