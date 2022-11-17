Jury recommends life sentence for Matthew Terry in death of Hillsborough teacher

A jury convicted Matthew Terry of first-degree murder on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a little over one day into the sentencing phase, a jury has recommended life in prison for Matthew Terry for the murder of his girlfriend back in late May, the state attorney's office said in a news release.

It was just Tuesday when the jury found Terry guilty of first-degree murder. Their recommendation for life in prison means Terry will not have the possibility of parole, according to a Hillsborough County Court spokesman.

"We thank the jury for their service. We respect their decision and ask that the community do the same," Interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said in a statement. "Some may believe Kay Baker’s murder should result in a death sentence for this defendant and others may not. Our team of prosecutors, however, believed at a minimum that the question of whether the defendant should receive the death penalty should be left for a jury’s recommendation."

Back on May 28, his then-girlfriend, Kay Baker, was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside of a neighbor's home in Lithia. Baker was an elementary school teacher and a mother of two.

Lopez added, "This case was never about the defendant. It was about honoring Kay Baker and her loving family."

Terry's defense lawyers were pushing for life in prison rather than the death penalty following his conviction.

The case recently gained even more attention because suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren originally said they would not seek the death penalty in this case. But when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren, interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said they would.

On day one of the sentencing phase, the jury heard again from Michelle Rogers, another woman Terry was convicted of viciously stabbing.