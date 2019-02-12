LILBURN, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed another man after an argument early Friday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Eriberto Villanueva, 28, has active warrants for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of Benedicto Granados.

Benedicto Granados, 30, was visiting friends and family at a home on Barbaby Court in unincorporated Lilburn when he got into a dispute with Villanueva, police said. When officers arrived, they found Granados with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He later died at a hospital.

Villanueva is wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

