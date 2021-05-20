Deputy shot multiple times in Lincoln County is military veteran, school crossing guard

Deputy Michael Hutton has serious injuries but will survive. The suspect's body was found in a nearby field.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colorado — A Lincoln County deputy who was shot multiple times early Thursday morning after responding to a theft in progress near mile marker 386 of Highway 40 has serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). That's just outside Limon.

Deputy Michael Hutton has been with LCSO for seven years and is being treated for at least two gunshot wounds at a Denver area hospital.

"I struggle to find the word that we lived for those few hours trying to figure out that Mike was OK," said Captain Micahel Yowell, a spokesperson for LCSO. "We called for everybody, we were looking for somebody who just took out 10% of our law enforcement officers. We're only 10 wide and Deputy Hutton represents 10% of us."

Family members, including Hutton's wife and young son, are by his side at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Here is our hero.... pic.twitter.com/Q93nNimUo2 — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021

"Spirits are high in that room," said Yowell, who noted that the sheriff and undersheriff were both with Hutton and his family.

"He's [Hutton] a United States Air Force veteran that was a military police officer for close to a decade," Yowell said "We're talking about a guy who part of our tactical team, who is one of the nicest guys you'll meet. He is our school crossing guard in the town of Hugo."

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. by a professional truck driver who was awoken by noises in the area and spotted a man "actively" stealing from the back of a semi-trailer that had been forcefully opened, according to LCSO.

"Within seconds of getting out of his car and investigating this theft, he was hit with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times," Yowell said.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the vest was not struck by any of the gunfire he was also wearing a body camera which provided important suspect information when Hutton was unable to speak, according to LCSO.

"When we started calling for help, other agencies said we're coming, and that's what I needed to hear in that moment," Yowell said. "Between the fog and the darkness, we didn't know what we were going to find but we knew what had already happened."

The truck driver who called in the theft suffered an "abrasion" but refused medical treatment. He was instrumental in the investigation, according to Yowell.

"He's doing great, he's cooperating with investigators right now and was crucial, absolutely crucial in this investigation in the early stages," he said. "And we can't thank him enough. He too saw evil tonight and did phenomenal and helped us with investigative leads."

The suspect in the shooting was found deceased in a field about 1,000 yards from where the shooting happened, according to Yowell. He said evidence found at both locations makes them feel confident that there is no threat to the community.

The suspect's name is not being released.

Incidents like this are rare in this area of the state, so rare that Yowell could recall the exact date of the last incident which involved a Limon Police Officer.

"March 9, 2011," he said. "That was the night we lost Limon Officer Jay Sheridan in the line of duty. Ten years ago and a hand full of days."

A lot of the people who responded to the scene Thursday morning also responded the night Sheridan was killed, Yowell said. Sheridan was the first Limon officer killed in the line of duty, according to prior 9NEWS reporting.

