According to a statement from DeKalb County Schools, there was a disturbance in the school's parking lot where an officer discharged a weapon.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene of Lithonia High School Thursday afternoon after a school resource officer was involved in a shooting.

The GBI said it was requested to investigate by the DeKalb County Schools Department of Public Safety and officials are working to gather more information. No students were involved in the shooting incident, according to the GBI.

The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at Lithonia High School at the request of the DeKalb County Schools Department of Public Safety.





A Dekalb County Police source tells 11Alive there is a suspect in custody.

The district said there were no injuries to students and the incident is still under investigation.

"The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority," the district said.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw patrol cars on the scene at the high school.