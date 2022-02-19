Son of Lizard Lick Towing star killed in Garner, North Carolina

Ronnie Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

GARNER, N.C. — The owner of a towing and repossession business that was featured in a reality TV show confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina.

