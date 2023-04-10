Downtown Louisville bank shooting: 6 people dead, including shooter

Here is everything we know about the mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

What do we know about the shooter?

Ryan and other members of the bank's leadership team have been in Louisville supporting those impacted by the mass shooting.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

Old National Bank's CEO Jim Ryan said "no words" can describe the sadness and devastation the company is experiencing.

Several vigils across the Metro are planned for Monday night to honor the victims of the latest mass shooting in America.

"This was an evil act of targeted violence," Greenberg said. "To add to that tragedy a few blocks away, shortly after this happened, another man lost his life and a woman was shot in a completely different act of targeted violence."

A family assistance center for anyone impacted by the mass shooting has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center at the 3rd and Market Street entrance.

UofL Health said at least three of the injured patients have been discharged.

Louisville Metro Police said six people are dead, including the shooter, and several others are injured. UofL Health said three of the injured are police officers.

Multiple people are dead and several others injured following a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville early Monday morning.

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." They said civilians were being carried out.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter was killed by police. Two officers were among the seven others injured.

The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon , began firing shots at police and officers returned fire, according to LMPD.

Police arrived within minutes and quickly encountered the gunman.

In an 11 a.m. press conference, LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said officers responded to a shooting at the Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m.

Who were the victims? : Officer in critical condition

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Villaroel identified four victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; and Juliana Farmer, 45 -- all were employees at the bank.

A fifth victim, 57-year-old Deanna Eckart, later died of injuries suffered in the shooting, according to police.

Elliott was a close friend to both Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," Beshear said. "He was one of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."

Former Mayor Greg Fischer said Elliott leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Nine other people were injured, including three LMPD officers who were injured in the shootout with the shooter.

One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Wilt remains in “critical, but stable condition,” Villaroel said.

She said he had just graduated from the police academy on March 31. Rep. Morgan McGarvey said Wilt was on his fourth shift with the department when tragedy struck.

UofL Health said three patients, including Wilt, remain in critical condition. Another three are being treated for injuries, but are expected to survive.

Three patients have been treated and released from the hospital.

A spokesperson said five out of the nine patients were being treated for gunshot wounds.