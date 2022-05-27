Police: Lutz man faces multiple charges after exposing self to 3-year-old, her mother at beach

Officers say he followed them to their car and kept exposing himself while the mother was on the phone with police.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man from Lutz is facing multiple charges after he exposed himself to a woman and her 3-year-old daughter at a Clearwater beach, the Clearwater Police Department said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Sand Key Park. Police say 28-year-old Chandler Reece exposed himself to the woman and her child and followed them as they walked toward the beach.

The woman then took her child back to their car to call the police, officers said. Reece continued to follow them to their car and was still exposing himself even while she was on the phone with authorities, officers said.

According to police, Reece told officers he wasn't doing anything wrong and that he "just needed to pull his pants up."