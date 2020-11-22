Deputies: Man arrested for shooting 2 at makeshift music studio in Lutz

Deputies say the accused shooter is a well-known local rapper who goes by the name Ace NH.

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man in connection to two murders that happened Thursday night at a makeshift music studio in Lutz.

Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

Adams got to the studio where the shooting happened Thursday night and recorded some music, deputies said. Investigators say Adams then shot and killed two of the men there who knew him.

Deputies say Adams is a well-known local rapper who goes by the name Ace NH.

Investigators say Adams and one of the men shot and killed self-identify themselves as gang members and believe the shooting was a gang-related feud.

“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies responded to the crime scene in less than five minutes the night of the murders, and due to their diligent work around the clock to solve this case, detectives arrested the suspect responsible in less than 48 hours. It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions.”

Deputies arrested Adams Saturday.

