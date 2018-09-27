A teacher at a Lutz school is behind bars after sending inappropriate messages to a former student, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office began an investigation after a parent found text messages between Scott Robert Wilson, 36, of Tampa and her 14-year-old child.

Detectives said that between May and July of this year, Wilson engaged in a sexually-explicit conversation with the teenage victim via Snapchat.

On Thursday, detectives interviewed Wilson and they said he admitted to having sexually explicit text conversations with the victim and to knowing the victim's age.

The victim was Wilson's former student at the Learning Gate Community School, however, she no longer attends the charter school.

Wilson was arrested and charged with one count of distributing obscene material to a minor. He was booked into Orient Road Jail and is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Detectives do not believe other victims are involved. Anyone with additional information related to Wilson or this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

A WARNING FOR PARENTS: Two dozen men were arrested in New Jersey after allegedly chatting and trying to lure minors for... Posted by 10News WTSP on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP